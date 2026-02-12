Forest Encroachment in Assam Nearly Double Delhi’s Size, says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday highlighted the alarming scale of forest land encroachment in the state, saying that 2,676 sq. km—almost twice the size of Delhi—has been illegally occupied.
“Putting things in perspective for people who are not aware of the scale of crisis we have been handed over by the previous Congress government," Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.
He also added that restoring encroached forest areas is a top priority, reflecting the state government’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable land management.
"Rest assured, BJP Assam is working to fix this. 2,676 sq. km of forest land- an area almost twice the size of Delhi is UNDER ENCROACHMENT!! Rest assured, @BJP4Assam is working to FIX THIS!" he added.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, a total of 880 hectares of forest land in Sribhumi district have been cleared of encroachment and recovered for reforestation following an extensive eviction drive.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister described the operation as a “mission accomplished” and reiterated the state government’s firm stand on protecting forest land.
He also warned that the government would step in wherever forest areas and public land are found to be under illegal occupation.