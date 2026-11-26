Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on 23rd November, granted former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Paul three months of interim bail, suspending his 14-year prison sentence while his appeal remains pending.

The Gauhati High Court considered several circumstances while granting interim relief to the former APSC chairman, according to the November 23 order. These included Paul's prolonged incarceration, his wife's serious kidney condition and delays in hearing the connected appeals.

Paul had spent more than eight years in custody following his arrest and subsequent proceedings in the APSC cash-for-jobs recruitment scam.

The court granted temporary relief after considering these circumstances. The order suspends his prison sentence during the specified period but does not set aside his conviction.

The interim bail granted to Rakesh Paul will remain effective until 28th February, subject to earlier disposal of the connected appeal.

The court has directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, supported by three sureties of a like amount. The three-month relief is temporary and linked to the pending appellate proceedings. It does not amount to an acquittal or a final decision on the merits of his appeal.

Rakesh Paul, the former chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission, was convicted in the APSC cash-for-jobs recruitment scam.

A special court in Guwahati convicted and sentenced him on 29th July 2024, awarding him 14 years of rigorous imprisonment. The case concerned irregularities in recruitment conducted through the Assam Public Service Commission, the state recruitment body at the centre of the controversy.

Paul subsequently challenged the conviction and sentence before the Gauhati High Court. His appeal remains pending, and the 23rd November order provides interim relief while the appellate proceedings continue.

The Gauhati High Court's interim bail order does not overturn Paul's conviction or permanently suspend the consequences of his sentence.

His appeal remains pending before the High Court. The temporary relief is subject to the 28th February 2027, deadline or an earlier disposal of the connected appeal.

The development marks a temporary change in Paul's custody status, while the legal challenge to his 14-year sentence continues.