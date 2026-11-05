Former IAS Officer Ripnar Lyngdoh Sworn in as Meghalaya’s State Chief Information Commissioner

Guwahati: The Former IAS officer Ripnar Lyngdoh was sworn in as Meghalaya’s State Chief Information Commissioner on 5th November at Lok Bhavan in Shillong. Governor Chandrashekhar H Vijayashankar administered the oath of office at a ceremony attended by Chief Secretary Dr Shakil P Ahammed, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department Secretary Isawanda Laloo and other senior officials.

Lyngdoh will hold the post for a term of two years from the date she assumes office or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes earlier. Her appointment fills the vacancy left by former Chief Information Commissioner Rebecca V Suchiang, who died in August this year.

The State Chief Information Commissioner heads the Meghalaya State Information Commission, which is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Right to Information Act and ensuring transparency and accountability in the functioning of public authorities.