Rouse Avenue Court Disposes Angomcha Bimol Akoijam’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

Guwahati: The Rouse Avenue Court on 5th November, disposed of the anticipatory bail application filed by Manipur MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in a sexual harassment case after Delhi Police informed the court that it had no immediate plans to arrest him.

Appearing before the court, Delhi Police submitted that Akoijam would be served with seven days’ prior notice if circumstances arose requiring his arrest. The submission was made by Additional Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat and investigating officer Kavita Rao.

After considering the police’s response and other documents, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh disposed of the anticipatory bail plea. The court also directed Akoijam to provide the names of two persons known to him and stated that a physical notice would be served on him.

The court further clarified that the investigating officer could approach it if Akoijam failed to cooperate with the investigation.

The case stems from sexual harassment allegations made by 11 women students against the Manipur MP. An FIR was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in Delhi, and the matter is currently under investigation.

Akoijam had earlier secured interim protection from arrest from courts in Manipur and Delhi. His plea was subsequently placed before the Rouse Avenue Court after a jurisdictional issue concerning his status as a sitting Member of Parliament. The court had extended his interim protection on 2nd November before taking up the matter.