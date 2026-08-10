Former JPSC Chairman L Khiyangte Arrested in Examination Irregularities Case

Guwahati: Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman L Khiyangte has reportedly been arrested by the Jharkhand Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with alleged examination and recruitment irregularities involving the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination.

Khiyangte was taken into custody in Ranchi amid protests by students over alleged irregularities in the examination process. However, an official confirmation of his arrest is awaited.

Khiyangte had earlier resigned from his position as JPSC chairman following allegations of irregularities in the examination. The Jharkhand CID had reportedly questioned him four times as part of its investigation into the case. The alleged irregularities have led to protests in Ranchi, with students demanding transparency and action against those responsible.

The investigation is focused on alleged lapses in the conduct of the examination and the recruitment process. Further details regarding the charges against Khiyangte and the circumstances of his reported arrest are awaited. The CID is continuing its investigation into the matter.