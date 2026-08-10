Seven militants arrested in Manipur; arms and ammunition seized

IMPHAL: The security forces, in separate joint operations in Manipur, arrested seven militants belonging to different banned insurgent outfits and recovered arms, ammunition and other incriminating materials during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the seven extremists were apprehended from Imphal West and Bishnupur districts during coordinated operations jointly carried out by the Manipur Police and other Central forces.

The arrested militants belong to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL).

The official said the arrested militants were allegedly involved in various unlawful activities, including kidnapping and the forcible collection of “subscriptions”, and recruitment of youths in the banned outfits. Security personnel recovered several incriminating documents, subscription receipts, cash, seals, letterheads of the banned outfits and other materials from the possession of the arrested militants.

In three separate joint operations in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, the security forces also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

The recovered weapons included 11 Single-Barrel Breech-Loading shotguns, six pistols, one anti-riot gun, thirty seven 36 powerful hand grenades, one white phosphorus grenade, one IED weighing approximately 4.6 kg, six empty magazines of SLR, INSAS, .303 rifles, 86 assorted ammunition six Anti Riot Shell, one vehicular set, two hand held sets, 162 live rounds ammunition of different calibres, 26 empty cases and two Stun Shells.

Some military fatigues, including a single bulletproof iron plate, bulletproof jacket cover, ammunition charger, communication set and other miscellaneous items were also recovered during these operations.

Meanwhile, the security forces, comprising the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Manipur Police, have continued extensive counter-insurgency operations, including search operations and area domination exercises, in fringe, mixed-population and other vulnerable areas across the state. (IANS)

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