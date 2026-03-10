Former Union Minister Biren Singh Engti dies at 90

Guwahati: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Biren Singh Engti passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 90. He died at around 7:46 am at Health City Hospital in Guwahati, where he had been undergoing treatment.
Engti, a veteran political leader from Diphu, had represented the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency seven times. Over the years, he was seen as one of the most prominent political voices from the hill districts of Assam. During his political career, he also served as a Union Minister of State in the Government of India.
Family members said Engti had suddenly fallen unconscious at his residence in Diphu on Monday after suffering a pressure-related health problem. He was then taken to Guwahati for treatment, but he passed away the next morning.
For decades, Engti remained active in public life and was closely associated with the Indian National Congress. He was known for raising issues concerning the hill areas of Assam and had built a strong connection with people in the region.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter.
According to family members, his mortal remains will be taken from Guwahati to his residence in Diphu, where it will be kept for three days so that people can come and pay their last respects.