Diphu Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Diphu Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Diphu (ST) Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
Formerly tagged as Autonomous District, Diphu (ST) constituency has been a part of the recent delimitation process overseen by the Election Commission of India, which included the renaming and realignment of certain assembly segments within the constituency. This constituency has reservations for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Diphu (ST) Constituency [erstwhile Autonomous District] was 7,61,744.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Diphu Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Diphu constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, BJP, GSP and ASDC, in addition to two independent candidates.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Diphu Constituency
Amarsing Tisso: Amarsing Tisso represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is contesting for the parliamentary seat of Diphu in Assam. His candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections has been officially declared, and he has submitted his nomination with a positive outlook on his electoral success.
Joy Ram Engleng: Joy Ram Engleng, affiliated with the Indian National Congress (INC), is contesting in the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency in Assam for the 2024 general elections.
He formerly held the position of Chief Executive Member at the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and has a history with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prior to his current association with the Congress.
Diphu Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Diphu (ST) Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 26th April, during the second phase of the 2024 elections.
Diphu Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Diphu (ST) Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Diphu [erstwhile Autonomous District] Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Horen Sing Bey, representing Bharatiya Janata Party, emerged victorious in the Diphu [erstwhile Autonomous District] constituency with a total of 3,81,316 votes.
Biren Singh Engti from Indian National Congress was the runner up with a total of 1,41,690 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Diphu [erstwhile Autonomous District] Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Diphu [erstwhile Autonomous District] Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Diphu [erstwhile Autonomous District] Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Horen Sing Bey emerged victorious for the BJP, with Biren Singh Engti of INC, as the runner-up.
2014 - Biren Singh Engti emerged victorious for the INC, with Joy Ram Engleng of BJP as the runner-up.
2009 - Biren Singh Engti emerged victorious for the INC, with Elwin Teron of ASDC as the runner-up.
Diphu Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. How was Diphu (ST) Constituency formed ?
A. The Diphu (ST) constituency, previously known as Autonomous District, underwent a delimitation process. This process, conducted by the Election Commission of India, involved renaming and realigning some assembly segments within the constituency.
Q. Who is representing the INC for Diphu Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Joy Ram Engleng is the INC candidate for Diphu in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is the representing the BJP for Diphu Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Amarsing Tisso is the BJP candidate for Diphu in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.