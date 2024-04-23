Diphu Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Diphu Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Diphu (ST) Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

Formerly tagged as Autonomous District, Diphu (ST) constituency has been a part of the recent delimitation process overseen by the Election Commission of India, which included the renaming and realignment of certain assembly segments within the constituency. This constituency has reservations for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Diphu (ST) Constituency [erstwhile Autonomous District] was 7,61,744.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Diphu Constituency

Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Diphu constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, BJP, GSP and ASDC, in addition to two independent candidates.

List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-