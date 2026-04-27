Four Arrested for Duping Elderly Man in Fake Land Registration Scam in Assam

Guwahati: Guwahati Police on Monday arrested four persons for allegedly cheating a 70-year-old man in a land registration scam.
According to police, the victim, a resident of Kachutoli, was approached by a man posing as an employee of the Sonapur Circle Office, who collected Rs 17,260 over a month on the pretext of facilitating land registration before disappearing.
“The scam came to light after it was verified that no such official was posted at the Circle Office,” Guwahati Police said in a statement on micro-blogging site X.
Acting on the complaint, a team from Sonapur Police Station traced the accused to Tezpur in Sonitpur district and apprehended four individuals identified as Riyajul Islam (22), Saiful Islam (26), Mojamil Haque (40), and Istaqul Hussain (21).
“An EGPD team from Sonapur Police Station cracked the case and apprehended the accused. Legal action has been initiated,” the police added.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.