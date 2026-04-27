Two Cachar Youths Killed After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Mizoram

Guwahati: Two young men from Assam’s Cachar district were killed after a goods vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Mizoram’s Saitual district near Keifang.
The deceased have been identified as Akmal Hussain Laskar, also known as Shaheen, and Rahul Alam Mazumdar, both residents of Khulicherra under Dholai in Cachar.
Laskar was driving the vehicle, while Mazumdar was accompanying him.
According to reports, the duo was heading towards Silchar when the accident occurred around 10:30 am on Sunday. The vehicle, loaded with ginger and bearing registration number AS 01SC 7343, reportedly lost control on a steep stretch and plunged into a gorge.
The reports further claimed that the impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle, leading to the deaths of both occupants on the spot.
Family members have left for Mizoram to complete the necessary formalities.
Meanwhile, authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.