Four Assam Migrant Workers Found Dead in Shed Near Bengaluru, Suffocation Suspected

Bengaluru: Four young migrant workers from Assam were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a labour shed at Mutsandra village in Hoskote taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday morning, police said.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the local area and among migrant worker communities.
As per news agencies, the deceased were identified as Jayant Sinde (25), Nirendranath (24), D. Taide (25) and Dhananjay (20), all hailing from Assam.
According to preliminary findings, the four had prepared food inside the shed late at night and then went to sleep after shutting the doors and windows.
Investigators suspect the deaths may have been caused by suffocation, possibly due to poor ventilation inside the enclosed structure. However, officials said the exact cause will only be confirmed after post-mortem examinations.
Police said the victims were employed at a Coca-Cola warehouse and were staying in a temporary workers’ shed near their workplace.
The matter came to light when they did not report for duty and failed to respond to repeated calls in the morning, prompting co-workers to alert authorities.
Personnel from Sulibele police station reached the spot and carried out an initial inspection.
The bodies were later shifted for autopsy, and a case has been registered.
Further investigation is in progress to establish the precise sequence of events.
The incident has renewed concerns over safety standards and living conditions in migrant labour accommodations around Bengaluru, where several fatal workplace and camp-related accidents involving out-of-state workers have been reported in recent months.