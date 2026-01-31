BJP Targets All 28 Seats in TTAADC Polls, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: With elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) drawing closer, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of winning all 28 seats in the council polls.
Speaking after a meeting with party leaders and workers at the BJP state office in Agartala, Saha said the discussions centred on organisational preparedness and election strategy.
He said a national party like the BJP is better positioned to deliver visible and sustained development in the Autonomous District Council areas.
The Chief Minister said party functionaries were given specific guidance on strengthening booth-level networks, prioritising key regions and maintaining regular contact with voters.
He also stressed that disciplined organisation and coordinated grassroots work would be crucial for electoral success.
Referring to development in tribal regions, Saha said large-scale progress had not taken place under earlier regional administrations, adding, "The BJP aims to expand infrastructure and welfare delivery in Janajati areas through structured planning and central support."
Saha also said no final decision has been taken on whether the BJP will contest the TTAADC polls in alliance with Tipra Motha or any other party.
"The current organisational position would continue until booth-level strategies are fully finalized," he added.
The meeting was held under the leadership of state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee.
He further asserted that voters in tribal areas are increasingly backing the BJP’s development-focused approach and expressed confidence about the party’s prospects in the council elections.