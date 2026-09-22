Four Bangladeshi Nationals, Alleged Indian Cattle Smuggler Detained in Sribhumi

Guwahati: Today, Sribhumi police detains four Bangladeshi nationals and an alleged Indian cattle smuggler were detained during a late-night operation in Sribhumi district, As per police, the four Bangladeshi nationals were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling and had entered India through the India-Bangladesh border with the intention of transporting cattle illegally back to Bangladesh.

The operation was conducted late on Monday night at Mahakalgaon in Badarpur by a team led by Sribhumi District Border Police DSP Mukut Kakati and Badarpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Manas Pratim Bora.

The detained Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Rezaul Karim, Sabbir Ahmed, Rachel Ahmed and Hasan Ahmed, all residents of Jakiganj village in Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

The Indian national was identified as Fazal Uddin, a resident of Jagadishpur village under the Katigorah constituency in Cachar district. Police suspect that he was allegedly acting as a middleman for the cattle smuggling network in the area. As per investigation, the group had allegedly entered India through the Tukergram border area to facilitate the illegal transportation of cattle to Bangladesh.

Sribhumi Police have launched an investigation to determine how the Bangladeshi nationals allegedly crossed the international border and whether others were involved. Police are also examining the alleged role of the Indian intermediary and possible links to the wider smuggling network.