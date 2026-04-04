Four Militants Arrested in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

Imphal: Security forces have apprehended four suspected militants during an operation in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, police said on Thursday.
As per the police, the arrests were made on April 2 from Yangoubung village under Moreh Police Station.
The individuals have been identified as Keisham Sumanta Meitei (25), linked to the PLA; Angom Somorjit Singh alias Nongsaba (32), associated with NRFM; Yumnam Naoba Singh alias Shinsangamba (26), a member of KCP (MFL); and Khundrakpam Shyamson Meitei alias Manganleiba (25), also affiliated with KCP (MFL).
"They are residents of Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, and Thoubal districts respectively," the police added.
Police said security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas across the state to maintain law and order.
Meanwhile, authorities ensured the safe movement of 276 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches, while strict measures remain in place at vulnerable locations to facilitate uninterrupted transit.
In addition, a total of 117 nakas and checkpoints were set up across various districts, covering both hill and valley regions.
No detentions were reported during these checks, police added.