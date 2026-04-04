Four Militants Arrested in Manipur’s Tengnoupal

The individuals have been identified as Keisham Sumanta Meitei (25), linked to the PLA; Angom Somorjit Singh alias Nongsaba (32), associated with NRFM; Yumnam Naoba Singh alias Shinsangamba (26), a member of KCP (MFL); and Khundrakpam Shyamson Meitei alias Manganleiba (25), also affiliated with KCP (MFL).