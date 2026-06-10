Four Sribhumi Jail Officials Arrested Over Alleged Contraband Supply to Inmates

Guwhati: Four officers of Sribhumi District Jail, including two assistant jailers and two warders, have been arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal supply of mobile phones and other prohibited items to inmates, raising serious concerns over prison security and internal oversight.

The accused have been identified as Rudra Deori, Subhashish Ghosh, Masid Ali Laskar and Biswajit Barua. The arrests were made on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into the recovery of a large quantity of contraband from the jail earlier this year.

The Additional Superintendent of Police Trinayan Bhuyan, who oversees the district Crime Branch, said investigators examined call records, communication patterns and usage data from mobile phones recovered during the probe.

“Several people were questioned during the investigation, helping police gather the evidence necessary to take action against the accused,” Bhuyan said.

The investigation stems from a surprise raid conducted on 2nd February under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police Leena Doley. During the operation, police recovered 29 mobile phones, chargers, SIM cards and several other banned items from different wards of the prison.

As per police sources, intelligence inputs suggested that inmates were maintaining regular contact with people outside the jail and were allegedly coordinating unlawful activities from within the facility.

As the investigation progressed, suspicion fell on certain prison officials, ultimately leading to their arrest. Police are continuing to question the accused while authorities have ordered stricter inspections, enhanced monitoring and improved surveillance measures to prevent contraband from entering the jail in future.