RPF arrests two men at Guwahati station, recovers stolen mobile phone worth Rs 15,000

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel apprehended two suspected thieves at Guwahati Railway Station on Saturday and recovered a stolen mobile phone during the operation. Officials said a joint team of RPF and Crime Intelligence Branch staff detained the two men at Platform No. 2 on the Kamakhya side of the station. During a search, the team recovered a Redmi Android mobile phone worth nearly Rs 15,000 from the possession of one of the accused. The arrested individuals were identified as Kapil Medhi (29) from Baksa district and Bhaskar Kalita (25) of Bajali district. During interrogation, the duo reportedly admitted to stealing the mobile phone from an unidentified passenger at the platform and carrying out the act together. The accused, along with the recovered handset, were later handed over to the Government Railway Police in Guwahati for further legal proceedings. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

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