Four Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Bongaigaon

Guwahati: Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested by Bongaigaon Police in coordination with railway police near Bongaigaon Railway Station in Assam. The arrested people have been identified as Mohammed Zubair, Chattar Mia, Alamin Hussain and Chale Ahmed.

As per information, the four allegedly entered Assam through the international border with Bangladesh. They were reportedly arrested at early hours of 7th November, during a joint operation conducted by Bongaigaon Police and railway police.

Police suspect that the these people used forged identity documents to pass themselves off as Indian citizens. The possibility of an organised network facilitating the entry of Bangladeshi nationals into Assam is also being investigated.

The arrests have raised questions about the alleged use of forged Indian identity documents and the possible involvement of a wider network in facilitating illegal cross-border entry.

Further details regarding the circumstances of their entry, the documents recovered from them and the suspected network are awaited.