Ashok Singhal Visits Tezpur Medical College, Reviews Healthcare Facilities

Guwahati: The Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal on 7th November visited Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) to review healthcare services, medical infrastructure and patient facilities.

During the visit, Singhal interacted with patients to understand their experiences, listen to their concerns and gather direct feedback on the quality of healthcare services being provided at the hospital.

During his interaction, the minister spoke to a pregnant woman who had been waiting in a queue for nearly 30 minutes. Expressing concern over the inconvenience, he said pregnant women should not have to wait for such long periods and suggested introducing a token system to ensure patients could wait comfortably until their turn.

He also interacted with a young patient at the ENT department and reviewed medical equipment, the availability of medicines and patients' medical records. He further enquired about facilities for elderly patients and those suffering from hip fractures.

Singhal also sought information from the hospital superintendent about patient numbers, bed availability and sanitation arrangements.

Additionally, he interacted with young and resident doctors to understand their experiences and the challenges faced in delivering healthcare services.