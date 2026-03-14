Four UNLF(P) Members Arrested in Imphal for Extortion Targeting Schools and Colleges

Imphal: Manipur Police on Saturday arrested four active members of the militant outfit United National Liberation Front (Pambei faction), also known as UNLF(P), for allegedly carrying out extortion activities targeting educational institutions in the valley region.
According to police, the arrests were made from the New Checkon area of Imphal.
"Today, Manipur Police arrested 04 (four) active members of the UNLF(P) organisation from the New Checkon area who were involved in extortion from schools and colleges located in the valley area," Manipur Police wrote on X.
The individuals have been identified as Koijam Sunder Meitei (29) from Khewa Phurju in Imphal East district, Thangjam Suraj Singh (27), also known as Lukhoi, from Khewa Phurju Mayai Leikai, Sanjrambam Ravi Singh (30) from Yumnam Patlou Awang Leikai, and Ningombam Nepon Meitei (30) from Khewa Phurju Awang Leikai.
Police said the group was allegedly involved in extorting money from schools and colleges located in the valley area.
During the operation, security personnel recovered several items from their possession. These include a 7.62 mm pistol with a magazine loaded with seven rounds and a holster, a .32 pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds, and a black Mahindra Scorpio along with its key.
The police also seized cash amounting to Rs 2.60 lakh, six mobile phones, two arms licences suspected to be fake, two wallets, three Aadhaar cards and a diary believed to contain a list of educational institutions targeted for extortion on behalf of the militant outfit.
Police said further investigation is underway to determine the wider network and involvement of others in the extortion activities.