Four-Year-Old Child Dies After Allegedly Being Thrown into Pond in Nagaon

Guwahati : A four-year-old child allegedly died after being thrown into a pond in Nagaon district, causing police to launch an investigation into the incident.

A woman identified as Mashakin Khatun allegedly threw the child into a nearby pond under circumstances that are yet to be established.The child was recovered from the pond in an unconscious state and was later declared dead.

After the incident, villagers allegedly confined the accused woman inside her house and immediately alerted the police.

A team from Juria Police Station rushed to the spot, took the woman into custody and sent the child's body to Nagaon for a post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the child's death. The motive behind the alleged act is yet to be established.

Officials said the findings of the post-mortem examination, along with evidence collected during the investigation, are expected to provide greater clarity on the incident. Further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation.