Fresh 5.9-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia’s Flores, Death Toll Rises to 54

Jakarta: Indonesia’s Flores region was hit by another earthquake early Monday, with a tremor measuring 5.9 magnitude recorded at a depth of around 10 kilometres.

The latest earthquake comes just days after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, triggering widespread damage and a major emergency response.

The country’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said the death toll from the series of earthquakes has now climbed to 54. Authorities are continuing to assess the scale of destruction and casualties in the affected areas.

Rescue and emergency teams have been deployed to assist hundreds of injured people, with medical support being provided in several locations.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency has reported that aftershocks are continuing across the affected regions, raising concerns among residents and emergency responders.

Authorities have mobilised road, sea and air transport to reach isolated communities and deliver essential relief supplies. The operation includes 11 aircraft and helicopters being used for evacuation and humanitarian assistance.

Remote areas, including Palue Island in Sikka Regency, are among the locations receiving assistance as authorities work to evacuate affected residents and ensure the delivery of food, medical supplies and other essential items.

Emergency agencies are continuing search, rescue and relief operations as assessments of the earthquake damage remain underway.