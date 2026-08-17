Over 200 Arrested as Security Forces Bust ISI-Backed Terror Network Across 14 States, Says Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Indian security agencies dismantled an ISI-backed terror network ahead of Independence Day, arresting more than 200 operatives and preventing planned attacks across the country.

According to Shah, the security forces carried out coordinated operations against the Shahzad Bhatti Network across multiple locations in 14 states. He described the action as a strong demonstration of the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

The operations led to the recovery of a large quantity of suspected terror-related material, including improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols and live ammunition.

Security agencies also recovered CCTV cameras allegedly used by members of the network for surveillance and espionage activities.

Shah said the network, which was allegedly funded and backed by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), was involved in several terrorist activities and had plans to carry out further subversive attacks.

The coordinated crackdown ahead of Independence Day was aimed at disrupting the network's operations and preventing any attempt to threaten national security during the period of heightened security.

The Home Minister said the action by security forces reflects India's continued commitment to combating terrorism and dismantling networks involved in activities against the country.