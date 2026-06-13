Fresh Gunbattles Erupt in Manipur as Ethnic Clashes Escalate Inter-Community Tensions

Kangpokpi: Fresh violence broke out in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Saturday after heavy gunbattles erupted between armed groups, raising fears of a new wave of inter-community hostilities in the conflict-ridden state.

The heavy exchange of fire began early on Saturday morning in the peripheral hilly terrain, breaking a period of relative calm in the area. Intense gunfire and local explosions sent residents fleeing to safer zones, forcing security deployments to step up patrolling along critical border lines.

Local sources indicate that the latest flare-up stems from unresolved territorial boundaries and historical grievances, which have amplified local mistrust. Army columns and paramilitary units were quickly deployed to the affected sectors to establish a buffer zone and prevent the conflict from spreading to neighbouring villages.

While security forces have managed to bring the initial exchange of fire under control, the regional atmosphere remains incredibly tense. Additional reinforcement units have been deployed across sensitive pockets of the district, and a strict vigil is being maintained to curb further escalation as local community elders try to defuse the volatile situation.