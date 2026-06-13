IAF Names Five Personnel Killed in Tragically Fatal Jorhat AN-32 Crash

Jorhat: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially confirmed the tragic loss of five personnel who died in the line of duty following Saturday morning's transport aircraft crash at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam.

The deceased service members have been identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat, and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

The five crew members made the supreme sacrifice when their Antonov AN-32 transport aircraft caught fire and broke apart while attempting to land at the strategic upper Assam airbase.

In an official statement released by Air Headquarters, the IAF expressed its profound sorrow over the incident.

"The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. The IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," the military statement read.

A high-level Court of Inquiry is currently underway at the airbase to investigate the exact technical anomalies or environmental factors that caused the landing routine to fail so catastrophically. Meanwhile, individual arrangements are being coordinated by the base administration to transport the mortal remains of the fallen personnel back to their respective home stations with full military honours.