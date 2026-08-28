Friday Rain Causes Waterlogging in Guwahati, Jorabat Highway Submerged

Guwahati: Today morning, Guwahati witnessed severe waterlogging after intense rainfall, with several areas, including Beltola, Rukminigaon, Hatigaon, Downtown, Wireless, Jorabat and Panjabari, submerged under rainwater.

The heavy downpour disrupted traffic movement across the city, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. The situation was particularly severe along the Guwahati-Jorabat route, where crucial stretches of the national highways were inundated.

Several portions of NH-27 and NH-6 were submerged, with water levels reportedly reaching six to seven feet at some locations. Vehicular movement was severely affected, with traffic slowing to a crawl and long queues forming along the affected stretches.

The waterlogging also left a bus carrying school students stranded after it entered a flooded section of the highway. The vehicle was reportedly unable to move as the water level rose around it.

Meanwhile, a goods-laden truck broke down on the submerged road, further restricting the passage and worsening congestion.

The Jorabat stretch, a key route towards Shillong and Upper Assam, witnessed significant delays, while widespread waterlogging in other parts of Guwahati further disrupted normal movement.