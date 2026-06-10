From Music to Money: Assam Eyes Rs 700-Crore Through Live Events

Guwahati: Assam is rapidly transforming into one of India’s most promising live entertainment destinations, with a new report projecting that the state could generate more than Rs 700 crore in economic activity over the next five years through a thriving concert economy.

The report, The Assam Blueprint: Turning Live Music Economy into a Tourism Multiplier, jointly released by the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), BookMyShow and global consulting firm EY-Parthenon, highlights how large-scale music events are emerging as a powerful driver of tourism, employment and local business growth in the state.

At the heart of the report is the case study of American music superstar Post Malone’s first-ever India solo headline concert in Guwahati, an event that demonstrated the immense economic potential of live entertainment in the Northeast.

According to estimates by BookMyShow and EY-Parthenon, the concert generated an overall economic impact of more than Rs 43 crore, of which nearly Rs 32 crore flowed directly into Assam’s economy through visitor spending on travel, accommodation, food, shopping and local services. The event also contributed around Rs 5 crore in GST revenue.

Despite airline disruptions during the period, the concert attracted nearly 20,000 attendees, with more than half of them travelling from outside Guwahati. Visitors arrived from over 200 cities and towns across the country, underscoring Assam’s growing appeal as a destination for major Rs entertainment events.

The economic ripple effect extended far beyond ticket sales. The report found that for every Rs 100 spent on a concert ticket, attendees spent an additional Rs 899 on accommodation, transportation, dining, retail purchases and other local services. Hotels reported close to a 30 per cent rise in occupancy during the concert weekend, while ride-hailing and transport services saw demand surge by over 50 per cent. Restaurants and cafes recorded a 33 per cent increase in footfall, and retail establishments witnessed more than 30 per cent higher customer traffic.

The event also boosted regional tourism, with visitors extending their trips to destinations such as Kaziranga National Park, Majuli, Kamakhya Temple and Sivasagar, further reinforcing Assam’s position as the gateway to Northeast India.

The report argues that Assam’s success is not the result of isolated events but of sustained investments in infrastructure, tourism facilities, policy reforms and institutional support. Single-window clearances, improved hospitality infrastructure and growing engagement with local talent and vendor ecosystems have collectively helped create an enabling environment for global-scale entertainment events.

The Northeast is increasingly emerging as India’s next major live entertainment frontier. Assam hosted 55 ticketed events in 2025, while Guwahati recorded an impressive 188 per cent increase in live-event attendance, reflecting a rapidly expanding audience base and growing industry confidence in the region.

The Post Malone concert alone mobilised nearly 2,500 personnel across security, logistics, hospitality, production and venue management, creating substantial short-term employment opportunities and business for local vendors involved in staging, branding, connectivity, food and beverage services.

ATDC Managing Director Kumar Padmapani Bora said the concert economy represented much more than entertainment for Assam. “It is about tourism, culture, youth engagement and economic growth working together. Our objective is to create an ecosystem where large events become recurring opportunities that bring visitors, generate jobs and showcase Assam to national and global audiences,” he said.

BookMyShow Chief Business Officer for Live Events, Naman Pugalia, said the next phase of India’s live entertainment growth would be driven by the creation of entirely new cultural hubs. He described the Northeast as one of the country’s most exciting opportunities, combining a strong musical heritage, highly engaged audiences and an evolving support ecosystem.

EY-Parthenon Partner and Media & Entertainment Leader Raghav Anand said Assam’s example demonstrated how live entertainment could become a repeatable engine of economic growth when supported by clear policy direction, infrastructure investments and coordinated institutional efforts.

The momentum appears set to continue. Following Post Malone’s successful debut in Guwahati, legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses is scheduled to perform in the city on November 17, 2026, further cementing Assam’s growing reputation on the global touring circuit.

BookMyShow Founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani said the company’s partnership with Assam Tourism was designed not merely to host events but to build a long-term entertainment ecosystem.

“Live entertainment, when done at scale, is one of the most powerful economic multipliers a state can invest in. It fills hotel rooms, activates local businesses and creates employment overnight. Our five-year roadmap aims to transform Assam into a recurring destination for world-class live experiences and position the Northeast as India’s next major entertainment corridor,” he said.