From semiconductors to AYUSH: Assam and EU forge new industrial ties

Guwahati: Assam is carving out a unique position in India’s international trade strategy, serving as a primary focal point for global investment under the nation’s Act East Policy.

Speaking during a high-level European Union delegation's visit to Guwahati, Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised how the evolution from "Look East" to "Act East" has broadened India's worldwide engagement. He noted that Assam offers distinct regional advantages that are generating substantial interest among international businesses.

Led by EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin, the "Team Europe" delegation arrived to explore trade, commercial, and investment partnerships across all eight Northeastern states. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held extensive talks with the delegation to strengthen bilateral ties under the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda.

Highlighting the state’s rapid economic momentum, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that Assam’s economic growth rate is outperforming the national average, standing at an impressive 45 per cent compared to India's 29 per cent. He assured potential European investors of strong support, projecting an even faster trajectory for the region over the next five years.