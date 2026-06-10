Mathgharia Car Crash That Killed Three Women Was a Planned murder

Guwahati: A major twist has emerged in the investigation into the fatal road crash in Guwahati's Mathgharia area that claimed the lives of three young women on 26th April. As per the investigation submitted by Guwahati Police, the incident may not have been a tragic accident but a planned act allegedly carried out by the driver.

Investigators have alleged that Shamim Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash, intentionally caused the deaths of the three women in what police have described as a "planned accident".

The victims have been identified as Akanksha Saikia from Sonari, Pooja Saha from Krishnai and Armeena Ahmed from Bongaigaon. Police have since handed over the post-mortem reports to their families.

As per the investigation report, the women were allegedly dragged after the collision, adding a disturbing new dimension to a case that had already triggered widespread public concern. However, police have not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the alleged act.

The incident took place in the wee hours of 26th April on Mother Teresa Road in Mathgharia. The vehicle driven by Ahmed crashed into a stationary truck, resulting in the deaths of all three women at the scene.

Police allege that Ahmed was under the influence of alcohol and driving at an excessive speed when the collision occurred. Following the crash, he allegedly fled the scene and remained on the run for two days before being arrested near Dibrugarh.

Investigators said Ahmed attempted to evade identification by shaving his beard and cutting his hair. They further claimed that he was planning to flee to Arunachal Pradesh and seek anticipatory bail.

As part of the investigation, police traced the group's movements in the hours leading up to the crash. As per officials, they spent several hours at a bar inside Roodraksh Mall in Bhangagarh, arriving at around 11pm and leaving close to 3am after consuming alcohol.

Using GPS data and transaction records, investigators established that the group had reportedly charged with nearly Rs 19,000 during their visit. Rather than returning home afterwards, they drove around various parts of Guwahati.

Police described the vehicle's movements as erratic and said it was repeatedly driven at dangerously high speeds on relatively empty roads. Data retrieved from the vehicle indicated that it reached speeds of up to 135 kmph during the night.

At the time of the crash, at approximately 4:02am, the vehicle was travelling at 96kmph, well above the permitted speed limit, as per the investigators.

Although Ahmed was arrested in connection with the case, he is currently out on bail. With the latest findings now in the public domain, attention has turned to whether investigators will seek additional charges as the case progresses.