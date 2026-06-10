India Widens Nuclear Arsenal to 190 Warheads Amidst Strategic Posture Shift, Reports SIPRI

New Delhi: India has expanded its nuclear stockpile to an estimated 190 warheads and may have deployed a small number of weapons on active launchers during peacetime for the first time, according to a leading global defense think tank.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Yearbook 2026 reveals that New Delhi’s arsenal grew from 180 to 190 warheads over the past year. In a notable shift, the report suggests India has moved 12 warheads into a "ready-to-strike" mode by mounting them on delivery systems, such as nuclear submarines conducting deterrence patrols—moving away from its traditional peacetime practice of keeping warheads and launchers separate.

SIPRI highlights that India's ongoing military modernisation is heavily geared towards developing long-range weapon systems capable of striking targets across China, whilst maintaining its deterrence posture against Pakistan.

The report also underscores rising regional expenditures, noting that India remains the world's fifth-largest military spender, with its defence budget growing by 8.9 per cent to $92.1 billion in 2025. This buildup occurs against a backdrop of intensifying geopolitical competition and evolving defense technologies across South Asia.