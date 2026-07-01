Fuel Costs Dropped Nationwide As Global Oil Markets Stabilise

New Delhi: State and private oil corporations have executed sweeping price cuts across commercial LPG, aviation fuel, and retail petrol and diesel, delivering substantial financial relief to commercial sectors and commuter transport.

The market corrections follow a cooling trend in international crude oil indexes, largely driven by easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. In a major adjustment, the price of a standard 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has plummeted by approximately ₹180, reducing the base price in New Delhi to ₹2,930. Concurrently, domestic aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has fallen by ₹5 per litre, providing a much-needed buffer for the aviation industry. Prices for domestic cooking gas, however, have stayed capped at current rates.

On the retail front, private energy major Nayara Energy has rolled back the emergency price spikes implemented during the height of the supply squeeze in March. The distributor has slashed petrol by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre across its national network of 7,000 retail outlets. The price drops are expected to significantly lower operating overheads for freight, logistics, and hospitality businesses across the country.