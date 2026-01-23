Gadkari Announces Rs 213.24 Cr Kamakhya Ropeway Project to Transform Pilgrim Travel in Guwahati

Guwahati: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday announced a Rs 213.24 crore ropeway project linking Kamakhya Railway Station with the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple.
The Minister called it a landmark initiative aimed at transforming the pilgrimage experience through modern infrastructure.
“Transforming sacred journeys with modern infrastructure, the Kamakhya Ropeway project reflects the spirit of Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi by blending world-class connectivity with timeless spiritual heritage,” Gadkari informed on micro-blogging site X.
He further said that the 1.43-km ropeway is expected to reduce travel time from 20 minutes to just six minutes and cater to over 16,500 passengers through 18 modern gondolas.
The minister said the project would promote eco-friendly green mobility, ease road congestion around the temple precincts, and provide a significant boost to local employment and tourism.
Reacting to the announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to the Union Minister, saying the project would give new momentum to sacred journeys.
“Gratitude to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari Ji for the ₹213.24 crore Kamakhya Ropeway project. A fine example of Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi, it will enhance pilgrim convenience, promote eco-friendly mobility, boost tourism and create local livelihoods,” the Chief Minister added.
The Kamakhya Temple holds a unique place in India’s spiritual landscape as one of the most revered Shakti Peethas, symbolising the divine feminine and the power of creation. Unlike most temples, the goddess is worshipped in the form of a yoni, representing the womb, from which a natural spring flows.
A major centre of Tantric practices, the shrine is widely known for the Ambubachi Mela, which marks the annual menstruation of the goddess. It is the oldest and most sacred of the 51 Shakti Peethas, the temple draws Tantrics, sadhus and devotees from across the world, drawn by its deep spiritual significance and rare rituals.