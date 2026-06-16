Gangetic River Dolphins Reappear in Brahmaputra

Guwahati: The Gangetic river dolphin, locally known as “Xihu”, is being spotted more frequently in the waters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, reflecting the success of ongoing conservation efforts across Assam.

The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a glimpse of the endangered aquatic mammal on social media, highlighting the encouraging increase in sightings in recent years. He accounted the development to extensive conservation measures undertaken by the state government and various environmental agencies to protect the species and its habitat.

Describing the rare sighting as a beautiful reflection of Assam’s rich natural heritage, Sarma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the state’s unique wildlife and biodiversity. He noted that the growing presence of Gangetic river dolphins in the Brahmaputra river system serves as a positive indicator of improving ecological conditions and the effectiveness of conservation initiatives.

The Gangetic river dolphin, recognised as India’s National Aquatic Animal, is classified as an endangered species and faces threats from habitat degradation, pollution and human activities.