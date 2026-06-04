Brahmaputra Dolphin Club Crowned U-13 Assam Youth Football League Champions

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Brahmaputra Dolphin Club emerged champions of the U-13 Assam Youth Football League defeating Bodofa Football Club 3-1 in their final league match at Nagaon on Wednesday.

Pranab Mal and Farook Ahmed scored a goal each for the champions, while the third goal came through an own goal by a Bodofa player. Sanju Bora netted the lone goal for Bodofa Football Club.In the other match of the day, We Sports registered a 2-0 win over Pragjyotishpur Football Club, Guwahati.

Also Read: Central School, Dirial Model HS School clinch titles at Greater Duliajan Inter-School Football Tournament