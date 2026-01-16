Garima appeals to public to remain united in effort to secure justice for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Garmia Garg Saikia, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, on Friday once again took to social media, appealing to the public to make a conducive environment and remain united in the ongoing effort to secure justice for her husband.
Her post came after the proceedings of Singapore Coroner court’s became public recently, drawing reactions from various quarters in the state.
In a detailed Facebook post, she urged people to read her statement in its entirety, noting that only a portion of her earlier post may have drawn public attention.
Clarifying the family’s position, Garmia Garg Saikia stated that they have been in continuous communication with the Singapore Police since the very beginning of the case.
She said all necessary information, statements, and relevant details related to Zubeen Garg, along with the family’s views on the sudden and tragic incident, have already been shared with the authorities through emails, video conferencing, and WhatsApp.
She added that the Singapore Police have held multiple discussions based on the information provided and have also been informed about the parallel investigation underway in Assam.
She further explained that the Singapore authorities have clearly indicated that they are carrying out their investigation independently, following their own procedures.
Out of respect for the legal and judicial processes of both countries, the family has consciously avoided making frequent public statements or sharing sensitive information on social media.
According to her post, the investigating officers have also advised against unnecessary public disclosures, as premature circulation of information could violate legal norms and potentially affect the course of the investigation.
She cautioned that indiscriminate public discussion of sensitive details could, at times, inadvertently benefit the opposing side.
Appealing for restraint and collective responsibility, Garmia Garg Saikia called upon the public to support the cause in a calm and constructive manner.
She urged citizens to stand together to ensure that justice and investigations in both India and Singapore proceed smoothly and fairly.
Emphasising the need for unity, she said that faith, prayers, and balanced, thoughtful action are essential to charting the right path forward in the fight against injustice