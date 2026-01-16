PM Modi to Be in Assam on January 17 and 18

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on January 17 and 18, 2026, to attend cultural and development programmes in Guwahati and Kaliabor.
On January 17, the Prime Minister will take part in a traditional Bodo cultural programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati in the evening.
The event, titled Bagurumba Dwhou 2026, will celebrate the heritage of the Bodo community.
More than 10,000 Bodo artists from 81 Assembly constituencies across 23 districts will perform the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. The dance is closely linked to nature and symbolises peace, joy and harmony.
It is traditionally associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year.
On January 18, the Prime Minister will visit Kaliabor in Nagaon district. He will perform the bhoomi pujan for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, valued at over Rs 6,950 crore.
The 86-km project includes a 35-km elevated wildlife corridor through Kaziranga National Park, bypass sections and widening of existing highways. The project aims to improve connectivity while protecting wildlife and reducing human-animal conflict.
The corridor will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and is expected to improve access to Upper Assam. Bypasses at Jakhalabandha and Bokakhat will help ease traffic congestion.
During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains. These include the Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak service and the Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) service.
The trains are expected to strengthen rail links between the Northeast and northern India.