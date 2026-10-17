Garima Saikia Garg Demands Justice for Zubeen Garg, Says Campaign Must Remain Apolitical

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, has reiterated her demand for justice in his death, asserting that the campaign must not be associated with any political party or ideology.

In a social media post, Garima said the family fully supported every effort to secure justice for Zubeen Garg and urged people not to impose their personal or political views on the movement.

“Zubeen must get justice. That is our only demand, appeal and prayer,” she said, emphasising that justice for the late singer remained the family’s sole objective.

Garima also said she would be unable to attend the protest programme scheduled for the day at Zubeen Khetra in Sonapur, as she had already left for Gaya to perform special Vedic rituals for Zubeen, her mother-in-law Ily Borthakur and her sister-in-law Jonkie Borthakur. However, she expressed full solidarity with the people of Assam and their fight for justice.

Her statement comes amid recent developments in the case, with the Gauhati High Court granting bail to singer Amritprabha Mahanta and Zubeen’s cousin, suspended Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg. The Special Investigation Team named seven accused in its chargesheet, with Sandipan charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.