Garima Saikia Garg submits memorandum to PM Modi seeking justice in Zubeen Garg death case

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg on Friday submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking justice in the death of Zubeen Garg, urging the Centre’s intervention to ensure a fair and transparent legal process.
She also shared the information on social media, stating that the family’s sole aim is to uncover the complete truth behind the case and ensure strict punishment for those found guilty.
In her post, Garima described Zubeen Garg as Assam’s beloved son and said the family was pursuing justice with unwavering resolve. She said the memorandum was submitted on the eve of the 77th Republic Day, reflecting the family’s faith in the constitutional values of justice and accountability.
“On the eve of celebrating the proud 77th Republic Day of India, we extend our respectful greetings to the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi, and, on behalf of our family, submit a memorandum regarding the process of justice for Assam’s beloved son, Zubeen Garg. Day and night, we now have only one goal… Zubeen Garg must receive complete truth, fair and rightful justice. The guilty must receive the strictest punishment,” she added.
In the memorandum, Garima urged the Prime Minister to constitution of a special court to ensure focused adjudication of the case arising from the charge sheet filed by Assam Police and to prevent procedural delays.
She called for the appointment of additional senior and experienced prosecutors, if necessary, to strengthen the prosecution and expedite the trial.
The family has further requested fast-tracking of the trial through appropriate judicial and administrative measures so that justice is not delayed or diluted.
She also appealed that none of the accused be granted bail until the completion of the judicial process.
In addition, she also urged active diplomatic and legal engagement with Singapore to monitor proceedings in the Coroner’s Court.
Stating that they are a grieving family but also citizens of a republic founded on justice, Garima said they have placed their trust in the Prime Minister’s office to pursue the matter with the seriousness, urgency and transparency it deserves.