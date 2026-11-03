Garima Saikia Garg to Be Taken to Mumbai Soon for Advanced Medical Treatment

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, is expected to be taken to Mumbai soon for advanced medical treatment, Dr Hitesh Baruah has said, while expressing concern over her current health condition.

Speaking about her health, Dr Baruah said that Garima Garg needs adequate rest and must be given sufficient time to recover. He noted that she has been experiencing considerable mental stress and has been unable to sleep properly at night.

As per doctor’s statement , both her eating and sleeping routines remain inadequate, which could further affect her overall well-being. He stressed the importance of ensuring that she gets proper rest and takes care of her health.

Dr Baruah’s remarks have highlighted the physical and emotional strain Garima has been going through. He indicated that arrangements would be made to take her to Mumbai shortly for better medical care.

Further details regarding the proposed treatment are awaited.