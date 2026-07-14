Garima Saikia Garg Visits Zubeen Garg Memorial Park Site, Plants Nahor Sapling in Tribute

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of music icon Zubeen Garg, on Monday visited the site of the proposed Zubeen Garg Memorial Park along the Gourang River in Kokrajhar and planted a Nahor sapling in memory of the singer.

The visit turned emotional as Garima was seen in tears while remembering her late husband and reflecting on the significance of the memorial being built in his honour.

She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary for taking the initiative to establish a memorial park dedicated to Zubeen Garg, describing it as a fitting tribute to one of Assam's most celebrated cultural icons.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has allocated 30 bighas of land for the project, which will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore.

The proposed memorial park is envisioned as a lasting tribute to Zubeen Garg's immense contribution to music, cinema and Assamese culture. Once completed, it will serve as a space to preserve and celebrate the legacy of the renowned singer, composer, actor and cultural icon for future generations.