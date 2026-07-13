Zubeen Garg Death Case Trial Resumes as Witnesses Appear Before Fast-Track Court

Guwahati: Today, the trial in the Zubeen Garg death case resumed, with key witnesses Dr. Palme Borthakur and Jayanta Kakoti appearing before the Fast-Track Court to record their statements.

The proceedings mark the continuation of the evidence stage in the high-profile case, which has drawn significant public attention across Assam.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court has deferred the hearing of a petition filed by Sandipan Garg in connection with the case. The matter is now scheduled to be heard on 21st July.

Sandipan Garg had approached the High Court seeking relief in the case. However, the court decided to postpone the hearing, with no further details disclosed during the proceedings.

In a related development, one of the four petitions filed by Siddharth Sharma has already been heard by the High Court. The remaining proceedings in that matter are scheduled to continue in August.

The Zubeen Garg death case remains under judicial consideration, with both the trial proceedings before the Fast-Track Court and the related petitions before the High Court progressing simultaneously. Further hearings in the coming weeks are expected to shape the course of the case.