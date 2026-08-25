Garima Saikia Garg Visits Zubeen Khetra Ahead of First Death Anniversary

Guwahati: On Monday night, Garima Saikia Garg, visited Zubeen Khetra at Sonapur and held discussions with committee members about preparations to observe the singer’s first death anniversary.

During the visit, Garima said she was patiently waiting for justice for the person she loved and expressed faith in the judiciary. She said she hopes the complete truth about the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg's death on the “fateful day” would eventually emerge.

Appealing for patience and trust in the legal process, she said she, along with the people of Assam, was waiting for justice.

Garima also discussed plans to develop Zubeen Khetra as a permanent space dedicated to preserving the singer’s legacy. She expressed hope that the Assam government would support proposals for a library, museum and open-air stage at the site.

The proposed facilities are expected to preserve Zubeen’s contribution to Assamese music and culture while hosting cultural programmes.