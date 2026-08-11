Guwahati: Video Journalist Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in Hatigaon

Guwahati: A video journalist was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a rented house in Sewali Path, Hatigaon area of Guwahati, raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The deceased has been identified as Dipu Choudhury, who was reportedly working with a private satellite television channel. Dipu Choudhury was a resident of Pathsala and was staying in Guwahati for work. As per Dipu’s Colleague he was a hard workingman and career oriented man.

As per available the information today, Choudhury’s body was recovered from his rented accommodation in the Sewali Path. The circumstances leading to his death remain unclear.

After the necessary procedure , the Hatigaon police team are expected to conduct an investigation to determine the exact cause of death and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.The body is likely to be sent for a post-mortem examination, which may help the police to confirm the cause of death.

Further details are awaited.