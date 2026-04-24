Curfew Violators Made to Perform Community Service in Manipur’s Thoubal

Imphal: A total of 12 persons apprehended in Thoubal district for violating curfew orders and disturbing public peace and were made to perform community service, said Manipur Police on Friday.
The individuals were produced before a magistrate, who directed them to undertake one week of community service as punishment for breaching prohibitory restrictions, police said.
“They have been penalized with one week community service by order of the Magistrate for violating prohibitory orders,” Manipur Police said in a statement on X.
According to the police, the violators have been assigned cleaning work at the Khongjom War Memorial following a state function held at the site earlier in the day.
The police reiterated that strict action will be taken against those flouting curbs, while stressing that such measures are aimed at maintaining law and order in the district.