Kuki Inpi Manipur Calls Nationwide Rally Over Killing of Three Church Leaders, Detention of 14 Civilians

Imphal: Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing the Kuki tribes in Manipur, has announced a nationwide rally on May 30 to protest the killing of three Kuki-Zo church leaders and the continued detention of 14 Kuki-Zo civilians in Senapati district.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of KIM and several civil society organisations held on May 26.

In a statement, KIM said the rally is being organised in response to the deaths of Rev. V. Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulun and Pastor Paogoulen, incidents that have triggered widespread concern and strong reactions within the Kuki-Zo community.

The organisation also expressed concern over the continued detention of 14 Kuki-Zo civilians allegedly being held in Senapati district and demanded their immediate release.

According to KIM, demonstrations will be held peacefully across different parts of the country under a common banner and theme, which will be circulated among participating organisations.

The apex body appealed to Kuki-Zo civil society organisations, student bodies, women’s groups, youth organisations, churches and community leaders to participate in the rallies in their respective districts and cities.

The announcement comes amid continuing tensions in Manipur, with community organisations intensifying demands for intervention by both the state and central governments over the recent incidents.