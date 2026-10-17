Gauhati High Court Cancels Assam University VC’s Appointment

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has quashed the appointment of Professor Rajiv Mohan Pant as Vice-Chancellor of Assam University, ruling that he did not meet the mandatory 10-year experience requirement under University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations.

In an order dated 14th October, 2026, the court directed the authorities to complete a fresh appointment process within four months of receiving a certified copy of the order. The ruling followed a quo warranto petition filed by Dr Sameera Behera challenging Pant’s eligibility.

The court reportedly found that Pant did not satisfy the experience criteria under any of the eligibility categories specified in the UGC Regulations, 2018. It examined his tenure as a professor at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) and as director of the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD), observing that the combined experience did not fulfil the required 10 years.

The court also highlighted procedural shortcomings in the selection process, noting that the Search-cum-Selection Committee had not adequately documented its assessment of candidates’ eligibility.

Pending a regular appointment, the university must assign the vice-chancellor’s responsibilities to an eligible person in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

However, the court clarified that Pant’s salary and allowances received during his tenure would not be recovered.