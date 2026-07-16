Gauhati High Court Hears Bail Pleas of Five Accused in Fishery Development Corporation Scam

Guwahati: Today, the Gauhati High Court is set to hear the bail petitions of five accused persons in connection with the alleged Fishery Development Corporation scam .

The matter will be heard by the bench of Justice Pranjal Das, before whom the accused have sought bail as the investigation into the alleged financial irregularities continues.

Among those seeking relief are two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers , Anuradha Adhikari Sharma and Naren Chandra Basumatary. The other accused who have moved the High Court for bail are Padmakanta Hazarika, Birinchi Adhikari, and Jyotish Saikia.

The case has attracted considerable attention due to the alleged involvement of government officials and accusations of financial irregularities linked to the functioning of the Fishery Development Corporation.

During the hearing, the court is expected to examine submissions from both the defence and the investigating agency before deciding on the bail applications.

Earlier, on 26th June, the Gauhati High Court heard the matter and directed the investigating authorities to produce the case diary for further examination.

The investigation records, including evidence collected by the police, are expected to play a crucial role during Thursday's proceedings. The prosecution is likely to oppose the bail pleas, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The outcome of the hearing is expected to be significant in determining the next course of legal proceedings in the alleged Fishery Development Corporation scam. Further developments are awaited following the completion of the hearing before the Gauhati High Court.