CID arrests 2 more ACS officers in Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC) scam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two more Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers in connection with a major alleged scam in the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC).

The arrested officers have been identified as Naren Chandra Basumatary and Anuradha Adhikari Sharma. The CID arrested both officials while they were in judicial custody.

The arrests have been made in connection with CID Police Station Case No. 17/2022. The duo has been accused in a major corruption case linked to the Fisheries Development Corporation, including serious allegations of illegal recruitment. It is alleged that appointments were made without any advertisement, interview process or government approval.

Both officers had served as Managing Directors (MDs) of the Fisheries Development Corporation during the period in question and are accused of having carried out recruitment irregularities while holding the post.

Following their arrest, a court has remanded both accused to two days of police custody.

Notably, both officers were earlier arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in connection with a multi-crore scam in the Fisheries Development Corporation, including allegations of misappropriation of government scheme funds

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