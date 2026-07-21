Gauhati High Court Holds Key Hearing in Zubeen Garg Death Case Today

Guwahati: A crucial hearing in the Zubeen Garg death case is scheduled to take place before the Gauhati High Court today, marking another significant development in the high-profile investigation.

The hearing is expected to focus on an application filed by Sadipan Garg, which is listed for consideration before the High Court. While the details of the petition have not been officially disclosed, the proceedings are being closely watched as the case continues to draw widespread public attention across Assam.

The death of Zubeen Garg has sparked extensive public interest and prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case. Since then, the matter has remained under judicial scrutiny, with several legal proceedings taking place over the past months.

Today's hearing is regarded as an important stage in the ongoing legal process and could influence the future course of the investigation, depending on the observations and directions issued by the court.

Legal experts, supporters and members of the public are closely monitoring the proceedings, while further developments are expected once the Gauhati High Court concludes the hearing.