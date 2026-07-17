Zubeen Garg Case: Dr Palmee Borthakur To Face Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Lawyer

Guwahati: The proceedings in the fast-track court hearing the murder case of singer Zubeen Garg continued on Friday as the trial entered a crucial phase.

Dr Palmee Borthakur, Zubeen Garg's sister, is set to record her testimony for the third consecutive day, highlighting the significance of her statements in the ongoing judicial proceedings.

During Friday's hearing, defence counsels representing the accused are expected to continue their cross-examination of Borthakur. As per report, she underwent extensive questioning on Thursday by the counsel representing Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the case.

In Friday's session, the advocate representing another accused, Siddharth Sharma, is scheduled to cross-examine Borthakur.

The team of lawyer believe this stage of the trial could prove pivotal, as the defence seeks to test the credibility and consistency of the witness's testimony.

With the case being heard by a fast-track court, the proceedings are progressing steadily with the aim of ensuring a timely delivery of justice.