Gauhati High Court Launches NYAYA PRAVAH to Strengthen Child-Friendly Justice

Guwahati: Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar on Saturday, 14th November, launched the NYAYA PRAVAH – Child-Friendly Justice Programme at Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara, Guwahati. The initiative, organised through the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) in partnership with UTSAH Child Rights Organisation and NLUJAA, aims to strengthen child-sensitive practices and improve the handling of cases involving children across judicial institutions in Assam.

The NYAYA PRAVAH Child-Friendly Justice Programme seeks to improve how judicial institutions across Assam address cases involving children.

As per the programme details provided for the launch, the initiative focuses on strengthening child-sensitive practices through institutional coordination, careful planning and effective implementation.

Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar emphasised the importance of children's experiences within the justice system. He described the initiative as a sustained institutional commitment to addressing challenges faced by children through coordinated efforts. The programme aims to bring greater attention to the needs and experiences of children involved in justice proceedings.

The Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) launched the initiative in collaboration with UTSAH Child Rights Organisation and the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA).

Justice Michael Zothankhuma, a Gauhati High Court judge and Executive Chairman of ASLSA, was among the key judicial figures associated with the programme.

Miguel Das Queah, founder of UTSAH Child Rights Organisation, was also associated with the initiative. The Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh attended the launch event at Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara.

The collaboration brings together legal services, child rights and legal education institutions to support the programme's objectives.

The 14th November programme also featured the release of a publication titled ‘Justice at the Doorstep’. The publication was released as part of the launch proceedings, adding a resource component to the initiative.

The event also marked the beginning of a day-long capacity-building programme focused on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The training was organised for judicial and medical officers to improve their understanding of the legislation and strengthen their responses to cases involving children. Justice Kaushik Goswami and Dr C B Jani served as the two resource persons for the training sessions. The sessions focused on the POCSO Act and formed part of the broader capacity-building activities organised alongside the NYAYA PRAVAH launch.

The emphasis, as outlined by Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar, remains on sustained institutional commitment, coordinated action and effective implementation to address challenges faced by children within the justice system.